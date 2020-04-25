'Beautiful and heartwarming' messages give encouragement to healthcare workers

People from across the province are letting health care workers know how much they're appreciated as they continue to battle against COVID-19.

Children of employees in the Department of Health central office wrote cards for medical professionals across the province.

"This is tough but you are tougher," said one card, while another said, "Coronavirus is garbage."

People across New Brunswick created these thank you cards for healthcare workers and they were delivered as a surprise to hospitals across the province. See their reactions… 1:01

For Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, the regional medical officer of health, it was a touching moment to receive the cards.

"It's beautiful and heartwarming. It's actually hard for me to contain the emotion. It's just really touching, unexpected and uplifting," said Lamptey.

"Everyone has worked really hard, you know fatigue is starting to get in but something like this just re-energizes you and reminds you of why we're all doing this."

Na-Koshie Lamptey said the cards help remind her who she is working to help and protect. (Gary Moore/CBC)

About 80 cards were made and sent to healthcare workers in Fredericton, Moncton, Saint John and Bathurst.

Department of Health spokesperson Bruce MacFarlane said it's a provincial fight against COVID-19.

"It's a general team effort. We see the chief going out but she is supported by an immense big team. So we had to let the team know that we appreciate it and we're all in this together, said MacFarlane.

Signs of support

Signs line the top of Regent Street with messages of support for healthcare workers. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The Fredericton Resilience Fund offered its support to people working in Fredericton, with signs going up Regent St. toward the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

The signs have different names on it of people who are working at the hospital, as well as different wings there and local businesses that are working the front lines.

"We just thought that it would be another way to recognize a loved one or a family member," said Steven Burns, who helped start the Fredericton Resilience Fund.

"They are basically working those front lines day in and day out, and it's hard on their own personal and mental health and just someway to say thanks for everything they do."

The signs will be up until May 11.