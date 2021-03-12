Daniel Baker has been an amateur woodworker for many years, but since his retirement, he's spent more time honing his craft.

Baker has a woodworking shop in his cottage, but since he can't access it in the winter, he's tried working at home.

"I do a lot of stuff in the basement but it's kind of dark and dreary and lonely," he said.

That's why he was excited when he heard about the new Codiac Woodworkers Guild, which started accepting members last fall. The Town of Riverview has provided a bright open space, which houses a variety of woodworking tools.

Baker said he loves "the smell of wood" and working with his hands. He also loves "watching other people produce things and talking about their interests."

"I find that it's really important for me to see people doing something that is productive." he said.

The group is for people 55 and over, whether they're a beginner or a more experienced woodworker.

Guild president Marie-Claire Pierce says information about the new group has spread by word-of-mouth, and already about 55 people have become members. She hopes to attract another 100 people with a keen interest in making everything from bread boards to cabinets with their own hands.

"We are looking at enticing folks that really wanted to do woodworking in the past but never knew where to start," she said.

"We're also focused on those woodworkers that may not have a space to do woodworking anymore because they sold their house, they moved to an apartment."

Pierce is working on a cabinet for her kitchen. It's a project that would have been too intricate for her to tackle alone but with the help of experienced woodworkers at the guild she is confident she can complete it.

"For me it has been just an actual pleasure. I have a mentor that's been teaching me how to do some of the work, some of the projects I'm working on," she said.

"I'm learning a lot at the same time and I've always wanted to learn but I just never knew where to go to get that type of information or practise, so it's great."

An annual membership in the guild is $100 and strict COVID-19 precautions are in place. People are asked to sign up for times in the woodshop in advance.

Pierce says the pandemic has been isolating for many seniors, so she hopes people will come out and try a new activity.

Daniel Baker is working on a few projects for family members, and he's also making some things for the woodshop like a drill press cabinet and a tool cabinet.

He says the camaraderie is wonderful, and it's been interesting to watch others and learn new techniques.

Baker also hopes more people come out and give it a try.

"You don't have to be an expert at anything — you know it's progress not perfection."