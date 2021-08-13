Woodworkers help struggling veterans to rebuild after trauma
Codiac Woodworkers Guild joins forces with Purple Heart Project to craft workbenches for vets
When Jim Merzetti of Moncton joined the newly formed Codiac Woodworkers Guild last fall, he thought he had found a new hobby to keep him busy in his retirement. But less than a year later it's become far more meaningful.
The woodworking enthusiast had no idea a recent trip to Grand-Bay Westfield to meet instructor Rob Cosman would lead him to become involved in a program that helps veterans who are struggling.
Cosman runs the Purple Heart Project, a non-profit workshop aimed at helping veterans dealing with physical or mental injuries by teaching them traditional hand tool woodworking.
Veterans spend six days with Cosman, and leave with new skills and a few thousand dollars worth of tools, including a workbench.
Merzetti was surprised to learn the workbenches are not made here in Canada. They are made by American volunteers, so Merzetti asked his fellow members in the Codiac Woodworkers Guild to step in and help and had an immediate response.
"We want to build benches for combat wounded Canadian veterans instead of having American volunteers do it. We want to volunteer to do the Canadian benches and the members just grabbed right on to it," Merzetti said.
So far, about $3,000 has been raised and local suppliers have also helped out. Seven benches are now under construction for a workshop coming up in September.
Merzetti says it feels good to be able to help Canadian veterans.
"I'm sure like most people never involved with the military, you see the sacrifice that these people make and what can you do? There's nothing you can do." he said.
"For us, this is something we can do, something we enjoy doing, something that we're good at and something we love to do and it makes the hair stand up when you start to think about giving back like that."
Cosman is happy to have the help. Over the last few years, 88 veterans have completed his woodworking course. One from Australia, four Canadians and 83 Americans.
Vets say workshop 'theraputic'
Later this month, Cosman will hold the first workshop since the pandemic halted courses, and it is filled with Canadian veterans, including Al MacNeill and Tony Bahadur.
Cosman, who is also a furniture maker, met the two men, who had both applied for the workshop, and has begun introducing them to traditional hand tool woodworking.
"We bring them in and teach them how to build a piece of furniture like it would have been done 150 years ago. We send them home with all the tools and a bench so they can do it at home and, for a lot of them, it becomes what they do when they get a bad spell coming on."
MacNeill served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 22 years and did five overseas tours, including two to Afghanistan.
After he retired he was diagnosed with PTSD and was wrestling with anger issues. When he heard about the Purple Heart Project, he jumped at the chance to try something different.
"By the time I applied for the program I think the biggest thing for me was I needed a new direction in my life cause what I was doing wasn't working really at that point."
Bahadur also served in Afghanistan, and Haiti along with other deployments in his 23 year career.
He says there is nothing like this workshop in the country, and he's looking forward to learning woodworking skills, and to meeting other veterans.
"For me in my recovery, I'm slowly getting back into being open to hanging out with different groups of people…and that's a slow process for me."
The 'Purple Heart Bench Brigade' takes shape
Ross MacKay, another member of the Codiac Woodworking Guild, couldn't wait to help out. He is the project coordinator of what's known as the "Purple Heart Bench Brigade."
"It just struck me as this is something I can do," he said.
MacKay says 18 members have offered to help build the benches.
"All I have to do is outline what needs to be done and everybody volunteers. Even for the more unpleasant parts of it. There's a lot of sanding and some parts are repetitious," he said.
"Never has anybody said to me, 'I don't want to do that — can I do something else?' No, it's 'What do you need? Tell me what you want me to do and I'll do it.'"
Ten benches will be built this year, and MacKay expects the Purple Heart Bench Brigade will be a fixture within the Codiac Woodworkers Guild.
Now he is challenging other Canadian groups to get involved, and looking forward to the first delivery of work benches to the Grand-Bay Westfield workshop site in September.
"It'll be a really fulfilling moment and I really hope that I can be involved in it for years to come."
