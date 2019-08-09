Woodstock teen reflects on spectacular sights, climate issues after Arctic expedition
A teen from Woodstock has returned from a two-week Arctic expedition with a new understanding of the issues facing the far north from climate change.
"We have to be more concerned about what's happening to our Arctic and the people who live there," said Kenzie Auger, 17.
"The people depend on all these animals and plants that live there and the damage that we're doing to the Earth's climate — if we continue doing this, then that can put them in a very serious spot because they're they're losing food."
Auger was part of a trip organized by a group called Students On Ice.
She was the only young New Brunswicker among a group of 130 students, scientists, elders, artists and historians from 18 countries, who took part in a 4000-kilometre journey along the coasts of western Greenland and the Canadian High Arctic on board the MS Ocean Endeavour.
On the first island they stopped at in Greenland, she saw an arctic hare.
In a fjord, she woke up one morning and went on deck to find herself surrounded by icebergs.
On a Zodiac boat tour, she got to taste a piece of glacier ice she had picked right out out of the water.
"It was fresh water that's been frozen thousands of years," said Auger, noting that glaciers hold most of the world's fresh water.
"It was quite delicious."
Greenland has been experiencing a heat wave this summer that has elevated concerns about melting polar ice.
"When you go to the Arctic, you don't expect to show up in T-shirts and have to wear sunscreen, but at some point that's what we had to do."
The warming trend makes it likely that northern plants and animals will die off while the treeline and southern species push northward.
In communities from mainland Nunavut to Resolute Bay, Auger learned how indigenous peoples rely on protected areas to hunt and fish for food because groceries are unaffordable.
"A little bag of Two-Bite Brownies was $10.95 and a can of pop was $6."
She also gained a bit of insight into mental health issues, such as a higher rate of suicide than the rest of Canada.
"We had some kids who met up with their families who they hadn't seen in years," said Auger, explaining that, like store-bought food, airfare is also a luxury few can afford.
Auger said the experience has made huge impression on her.
"If you're just looking at it in a textbook in little Woodstock, it doesn't seem that real," she said.
"But once you're up there you can see and you can touch and you can taste what's happening to our northern climate and how pressing these issues really are."
with files from Shift New Brunswick
