Victim in shed fire not homeless, foul play not suspected, Woodstock police say

A man who was found dead in a burned-out shed in Woodstock was not homeless and foul play has been ruled out, according to Woodstock police.

"At this time, no foul play is suspected in the death of the victim, and there are no threats to the public," police said in a news release Wednesday.

The victim has been identified but the name is not being released.

The fire was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday in a storage shed on the property of the Methodist Cemetery in Woodstock.

The shed was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and it was only after the flames were put out that a body was discovered.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Mark Bennett was unable to say if the man was homeless and was using the shed as shelter. But on Wednesday, police ruled out that possibility.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact them.