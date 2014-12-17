COVID-19 case confirmed at Woodstock school

A Woodstock school is reporting a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The case is at Townsview School, which has about 600 students in grades K-8.

David McTimoney, superintendent of the Anglophone West School District, confirmed the case on Saturday. Parents and staff were notified through a letter.

McTimoney said he could not specify whether the case is a student or staff member.

"We know that the school and the district will work through this situation together and respond as needed," he said.

The school will remain open on Monday. Public Health is conducting contact tracing and will notify people who need to self-isolate and get tested.

Townsview is the seventh school in New Brunswick to report a case of COVID-19, and the first outside the Campbellton region (Zone 5). Woodstock is in Zone 3.

McTimoney said communication with Public Health officials has gone well.

"We're ready for the days ahead," he said.

David McTimoney is the superintendent of the Anglophone West School District. (CBC)

1 new case

New Brunswick announced one new case of COVID-19 and two recoveries on Saturday.

The case is an individual age 19 or under in the Fredericton region. Public Health said it is connected to an existing case related to international travel, and the individual is self-isolating.

The province now has 39 active cases of the virus. Five people are in the hospital, but no one is in intensive care.

There are 27 active cases in the Campbellton region, seven active cases in the Fredericton region, and four active cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1).

There have been 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Six people have died and 299 have recovered.

The province conducted 568 tests on Friday for a total of 102,163 since the start of the pandemic in March.

Public Health said 259 individuals turned out to a mass testing clinic offered in Belledune on Friday. That community borders the Campbellton and Bathurst regions.