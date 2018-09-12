Teen arrested after death of 17-year-old girl near Woodstock

An 18-year-old from Jacksonville has been arrested after the death of a 17-year-old girl on Tuesday.

He will appear in court in Woodstock on Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said.

Police said they received a call about an "unresponsive person" shortly before 4:30 p.m. in Jacksonville, about six kilometres north of Woodstock.

The Jacksonville teen was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

The RCMP's major crime unit is investigating, and no other details, including the name of the victim, were available.