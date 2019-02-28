Woodstock's newest newspaper hits the stands

Residents of Woodstock, N.B., and the surrounding area have another source of local news with this month's launch of the River Valley Sun.

The new publication is the brain child of a local couple and the former editor of the other local paper, the Woodstock Bugle.

Theresa Blackburn, her husband Stephen, and former Woodstock Bugle-Observer editor Jim Dumville make up the entire editorial team.

They have their story meetings around the breakfast table and the layout for the print and online editions are done in the basement.

'Ultra-local'

The overhead is low, their focus is clear, and they think they've found their niche.

"Ultra-local. Produced by people who actually live here, and who are connected to here on a really deep level. The management is right here. The upper management? That's us," said Blackburn.

The River Valley Sun is a new free newspaper in Woodstock. (Catherine Harrop/CBC) The paper is free and is published once a month.

"Neither of us is planning to get rich or retire and move to the Bahamas on what we make out of this paper. It's just survival and offering something to the community," said Dumville.

The first edition of the newspaper is filled with articles from volunteer reporters and columnists from the Woodstock First Nation to Nackawic.

Other paper

The River Valley Sun is only the third independent English newspaper in the province. All the other newspapers are owned by the Irving family.

The last independent newspaper to be published in Woodstock was the Carleton Free Press. It went head to head with the Bugle-Observer, fighting to stay in business.

The paper was started by the former publisher of the Bugle-Observer, Ken Langdon who began publishing in 2007 despite a court injunction from Brunswick News.

Langdon filed a complaint with the federal competition bureau alleging anti-competitive business practices by Irving-owned Brunswick News.

The Free Press went out of business in a year after an economic downturn and advertisement pricing competition from the Bugle-Observer

Fearful at time

Stephen Chisholm delivers the River Valley Sun to the Ayr Motor Centre in Woodstock. (Catherine Harrop/CBC) It was at that time that Blackburn first thought of doing a community newspaper.

"What happened to [the Free Press] made me fearful," she said. "And there was no way I was starting that. And I don't think I had the understanding and knowledge of the community related to print."

Instead of a newspaper, she and her husband started a magazine called Ageless NB that has been going for seven years. Now, combined with Dumville's newspaper background, they're taking the newspaper plunge.

"Really the future of what we become, if we stay the same … the community out there will decide that," Dumville said.

The editorial team are going to work at it slowly and hope to be publishing bi-monthly by January 2020.