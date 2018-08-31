RCMP not ready to release name of person killed in motel fire

RCMP say they are not ready to name the victim of the fatal fire Thursday at a motel outside Woodstock.

The fire started early in the morning at the John Gyles Music Room & Inn in Hay Settlement, about 15 kilometres south of Woodstock on Route 165.

Ricky Nicholson, the Woodstock fire chief, said the victim was someone from the area.

"It's just a sad day all around for the fire service to have someone you know in the neighbourhood lose their life," he said.

RCMP Const. Andrew Whiteway said police are working with the coroner's office to identify the victim and cause of death. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

More than 20 people, including employees and guests, got out of the motel during the fire, but one person was unaccounted for after the flames were out.

RCMP Const. Andrew Whiteway said police are working with the coroner's office to determine the cause of death and whether there was anything suspicious.

"We are not ready to make a determination on [the identity]," he said.

State of the structure

The owners of the motel did not wish to comment.

Most of the motel damage occurred in the restaurant, bar and office at the centre of the building, officials said earlier.

The wings of the building are still intact, and according to Nicholson, the fire walls built into the structure kept the motel from being a total loss.

"It's undetermined yet what the point of origin was, but hopefully they can determine that," he said.

Nicholson said it was a "hot fire," causing the siding on the buildings behind and in front of the site to melt.

The business was a local hotspot for food and music.

For 30 years, until 2015, it was the home of a locally famous German family restaurant.

With files from Shane Fowler