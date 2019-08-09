28-year-old Woodstock man dies in tow truck crash

A 28-year-old Woodstock man is dead after the tow truck he was driving crashed near Mazerolle Settlement on Thursday.

Keswick RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash shortly after 10:30 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Fredericton.

Police believe the driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, lost control of the tow truck and hit the guardrail before the truck rolled onto its roof, RCMP say.

The man, who was not identified, died at the scene.

The investigation is continuing, but police say wet roads due to heavy rain may have been a factor.