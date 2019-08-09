Skip to Main Content
28-year-old Woodstock man dies in tow truck crash
New Brunswick

28-year-old Woodstock man dies in tow truck crash

Keswick RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Fredericton. 

Police say driver lost control of truck before it rolled on its roof

CBC News ·
A 28-year-old Woodstock man was killed when his tow truck crashed west of Fredericton on Thursday night. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

A 28-year-old Woodstock man is dead after the tow truck he was driving crashed near Mazerolle Settlement on Thursday.

Keswick RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash shortly after 10:30 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Fredericton. 

Police believe the driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, lost control of the tow truck and hit the guardrail before the truck rolled onto its roof, RCMP say.

The man, who was not identified, died at the scene.

The investigation is continuing, but police say wet roads due to heavy rain may have been a factor.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|