23-year-old Woodstock, N.B. man dead after snowmobile crash

A 23-year-old Woodstock man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Carroll Ridge, about 80 kilometres west of Fredericton, New Brunswick.

The man was found by another snowmobiler around 9:30 p.m. Friday according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Pierre Chiasson.

"A snowmobilist came across a collision where a snowmobile had left the trail and collided with a tree," said Chiasson.

"The investigators are still trying to piece together what exactly happened … it's uncertain why he left the trail."

Chiasson could not say whether the man was alive when he was discovered.

He did say the man's family has been notified, but the RCMP are not releasing his name at this time.

"The [officers] are still investigating, trying to obtain some more statements of some witnesses that would've seen the gentleman before the collision," said Chiasson.

The investigation is still underway and Chiasson couldn't say whether alcohol or speed were factors.