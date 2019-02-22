The 18-year-old accused of killing a 17-year-old girl from Knoxford has waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a first-degree murder charge.

Amon Kelleter of Jacksonville, outside Woodstock, has been in custody since his arrest after the death of Grade 12 student Destiny Andersen in September.

Kelleter sat silently in a Woodstock courtroom while lawyers told Judge Brian McLean they believed there was enough evidence for a trial.

"All the witnesses are police witnesses," said defence lawyer Ed Derrah, who said this has helped expedite the process.

Kelleter is scheduled to be in court again on April 1, when a trial date will be set. He has not entered a plea.

Kelleter will return to court on April 1 to get a trial date. (Shane Fowler/CBC)





Destiny's memory

Andersen was found dead at a Jacksonville residence on Sept. 11, and Kelleter was arrested at the scene. Details about how Andersen died have not been made public.

The courtroom was full Friday with young people who knew the victim, there to support her memory and her mother, who was also in court.

"It's a daily struggle, every day," said Katy Andersen. "Time doesn't heal, you just try to make it a part of your life."

Destiny Andersen's mother, Katy, brings a photo of her daughter when Kelleter appears in court. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"As the month of June approaches it's been a bit more difficult. She was supposed to graduate and go to prom and all those things. So that's going to be really difficult, and of course we just got through Christmas."

Andersen, gripping a large framed photo of Destiny, said she's brought it to each of Kelleter's court appearances.

"I bring the photo for myself," she said. "And I also bring it to sit in my lap when I'm in the courtroom, so if he glances at it, it's to remind him."

No matter what happens, nothing will change for the family, she said.

"She paid with her life, and now her loved ones are ultimately paying the life sentence."