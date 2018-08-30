Motel guests forced outside after early morning fire breaks out near Woodstock

At least 20 people have been forced from a motel outside Woodstock after a fire broke out early Thursday morning.

Ricky Nicholson, fire chief with the Woodstock Fire Department, said the fire broke out at the John Gyles Music Room & Inn in Hay Settlement, about 15 kilometres south of Woodstock on Route 165.

The fire chief said the motel was fully engulfed and multiple fire departments were on scene.

"It's not looking good for the building," Nicholson said.

More to come.