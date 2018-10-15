Mental evaluation ordered for Jacksonville teen accused of killing 17-year-old girl
Identity of the Woodstock-area victim is under a court-ordered publication ban
An 18-year-old from Jacksonville will get a five-day mental evaluation after being charged with murder in the death last month of a 17-year-old girl in the community.
Amon Kelleter was charged in Woodstock in September with first-degree murder.
The identity of the victim, who was also from Jacksonville, just north of Woodstock, is under a court-ordered publication ban.
Court documents say the mental assessment may be necessary to determine whether the accused is fit to stand trial. The five-day evaluation is scheduled to be done while Kelleter is at the provincial jail in Saint John.
Kelleter made a brief court appearance in Woodstock on Monday in front of a room filled with high school students.
His defence lawyer said Kelleter's comprehension is considered "low level," according to the teen's mother.
- Teen charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 17-year-old girl near
- Woodstock Community mourns 17-year-old's death as murder investigation continues
The court heard Kelleter's high school education had to be personalized and he has about a Grade 4 understanding of reading and mathematics.
Kelleter sat staring down in the courtroom wearing a black button-up coat. When he was taken into custody again, the teen stood up, smiled and waved to his family before he was escorted away.
Police said earlier that they received a 911 call about an "unresponsive person" at a residence in Jacksonville, about six kilometres north of Woodstock, on Sept. 11 shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Police said Kelleter was arrested at the scene.
Kelleter is due back in court Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m. His parents were not willing to talk to CBC News on Monday.