Mental evaluation ordered for Jacksonville teen accused of killing 17-year-old girl

An 18-year-old from Jacksonville will get a five-day mental evaluation after being charged with murder in the death last month of a 17-year-old girl in the community.

Amon Kelleter was charged in Woodstock in September with first-degree murder.

The identity of the victim, who was also from Jacksonville, just north of Woodstock, is under a court-ordered publication ban.

Court documents say the mental assessment may be necessary to determine whether the accused is fit to stand trial. The five-day evaluation is scheduled to be done while Kelleter is at the provincial jail in Saint John.

Kelleter made a brief court appearance in Woodstock on Monday in front of a room filled with high school students.

His defence lawyer said Kelleter's comprehension is considered "low level," according to the teen's mother.

The court heard Kelleter's high school education had to be personalized and he has about a Grade 4 understanding of reading and mathematics.

Kelleter sat staring down in the courtroom wearing a black button-up coat. When he was taken into custody again, the teen stood up, smiled and waved to his family before he was escorted away.

Police said earlier that they received a 911 call about an "unresponsive person" at a residence in Jacksonville, about six kilometres north of Woodstock, on Sept. 11 shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Police said Kelleter was arrested at the scene.

Kelleter is due back in court Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m. His parents were not willing to talk to CBC News on Monday.