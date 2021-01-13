Self-isolating students a challenge for Woodstock businesses

An urgent memo sent before dawn Saturday to staff and students at two Woodstock schools with strict instructions to spend the remainder of the weekend self-isolating meant some area businesses had to reduce hours, and in some cases — close.

Archie Bubar owns the Dairy Queen in Woodstock. He said he started to receive calls from staff at around 6:30 Saturday morning, saying they couldn't come to work because they were instructed by the Anglophone West School District to isolate all weekend.

Positive COVID-19 cases at the schools meant Public Health required the time to work through the contact tracing process.

The restaurant relies heavily on students to work weekend and evening shifts, Bubar said.

"At our store, we would be running 95 per cent on students on the weekends."

So when the town's entire high school population had to stay home, Bubar was left with a quick decision to make — either call in his weekday staff on their days off, or close.

"They work all week long. We bring them in and try and push through this thing over the weekend and then they're going to be tired on the first of the week," Bubar said, weighing his options, before ultimately deciding to close the store for the weekend.

Archie Bubar owns the Dairy Queen in Woodstock, N.B. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Bubar said he was more concerned about the health and safety of his employees than losing business — Saturdays being the second busiest day of the week for his store behind Fridays.

The school district sent a note Sunday evening advising that the required self-isolation restriction was no longer in place, unless a student was told otherwise by Public Health.

Students will still learn from home for the remainder of this week.

Once his restaurant reopened on Monday, Bubar decided to reduce the store hours for the majority of the week to eliminate the need for high school students to go to work.

"We decided we are going to lay back and give the high school and students a little more time for things to clear up and make sure that we were in a good position."

Bubar said barring any major setback in COVID-19 cases, he plans to have the restaurant back to full operation again on Friday.

"I can't say enough about the quality of the staff we have at our store — they're good kids," Bubar said about his employees.

Mattie Flewelling, 16, is a grade 11 student in Woodstock and is one of Bubar's employees.

A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Townsview School in Woodstock on Saturday. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

She couldn't believe the news when she learned she had to isolate for the rest of the weekend and miss her evening shift at the fast food restaurant.

"I was so confused," she said. "Everything was normal on Friday and there was no talk of it at school and then it was just so random and sudden."



Flewelling said she works four shifts a week at the restaurant, and at first was frustrated by the situation.

"I was a little upset that I couldn't work because then I'm not getting paid," she said.

Pharmacy impacted

It wasn't just the fast food franchise that struggled with staffing logistics Saturday.

Lee-Ann Ritchie, owner of Newnham and Slipp Pharmacy, said her store also relies on high school students on evenings and weekends.

"All of our staff, front store, were students that were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday," said the pharmacist.

Ritchie was in a similar situation as Bubar, and scrambled to adjust schedules to keep the drug store open on the weekend.

"A lot of people were quite worried that we were going to be closed indefinitely."

But in the end, the store closed only a few hours early Saturday — not a bad outcome for a bizarre situation, according to Ritchie.

"I've never had anything like that happen in my career, but I've said that a lot times this year," Ritchie laughed.

By Sunday the store was back to operating at its normal hours.