Search for missing N.B. hunter suspended, RCMP investigation continues

Crews have suspended the search for a missing 77-year-old hunter three days after he went missing.

Sgt. Scott MacKenzie with the RCMP said the force decided to suspend the search Monday evening, but is still investigating the disappearance of Kenneth William Snedden.

MacKenzie said helicopters, ground search and rescue, provincial officers on ATVs and civilian aircrafts were involved in covering hundreds of kilometres of woods during the three-day search.

"The decision to suspend is based on, you know, what we were doing over the three days, the amount of ground that was covered, you know, were there sightings? Were there clues? As searches go on, we get to the point where we have to make a decision," he said.

"It's not an easy answer to give."

The McAdam man was last seen on Friday afternoon at his home.

RCMP say no sign of the missing hunter has been found. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

RCMP said Snedden was heading out with his vehicle and ATV to go hunting. His vehicle was later located but the ATV has not been found.

MacKenzie said no clues were found about where Snedden might be.

"We're running out of areas to look," he said. "We've had no signs of Mr. Sneddon or his four wheeler and unfortunately the decision was made to, you know, suspend the search at that time."

He said police are still following up with the public and asking anyone who sees anything to call them.

"There's hunters in the area. If anyone comes across any clues we'll be following up on tips that come along," he said.

He said Snedden's family was informed of the decision to stop the ground search.

"It's not a decision that we want to make," he said. "We've covered a lot of ground, and a lot of ground several times."

Snedden is described as being five feet nine inches tall and 175 pounds, with short brown and grey hair and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing an orange hunting vest and hat with a camouflage jacket, denim jeans and boots.

His ATV is a red Honda TRX 350 with the New Brunswick licence plate number YD8529.