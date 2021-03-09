Mountain of wood chips accumulates at Sussex sawmill

As passersby ponder the question of how much wood could a sawmill mill, the answer may be found in an enormous pile of wood chips that's been drawing attention in the Sussex area.

Ronnie Davis, who lives in Berwick Corner, passes the sawmill regularly and has never seen the wood chips piled so high.

Others in the area are saying the same thing in response to pictures he posted on Facebook this week.

The pictures show a large bulldozer absolutely dwarfed by the pile of chips.

J.D. Irving spokesperson Mary Keith wasn't able to estimate the size of the pile, but the Caterpillar bulldozer shown in the photo is listed as being more than 3.5 metres (almost 12 feet) high and 6 metres (19 feet) long.

Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne said a representative of J.D. Irving told him there are 1,600 truckloads of wood chips there.

This large dozer, nearly 20 feet (6 m) long, is dwarfed by the enormous pile. (Submitted by Ronnie Davis)

Beth Armstrong has lived in the Sussex area her whole life.

"In the years that mill has been there, I have never in my life, ever seen it that big," said Armstrong, who lives just down Route 890 from the mill and passes it every day.

"You can see it from everywhere now. It's quite astonishing."

Keith said all of those chips will be used by early June.

"The chip supply at Sussex is being managed to ensure a consistent supply to Irving Pulp and Paper through the spring," explained Keith in an emailed statement on Tuesday afternoon.

"Wood inventories are managed to ensure continuous operation of mills and product supply to customers around various events like road closures, maintenance shut downs and capital projects."

Wood chips are unloaded at Irving's West Side pulp mill. (submitted by J.D. Irving Ltd. )

She said the wood that was used to make all those chips comes from Crown land, Irving-owned woodlands and private woodlots.

"Chips are the vital ingredient for pulp and paper products and are typically the by-product of lumber production at a sawmill."

Keith said Irving's pulp mill turns the chips into kraft pulp, which is then made into "parent rolls (5 ton tissue rolls) in Saint John. These 'parent' rolls then go to tissue plants (like up the road in Dieppe) where they are converted into facial and bath tissue, as well as paper towel," wrote Keith.