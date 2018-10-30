Health care, economic security worry women in province, survey suggests

Health care and mental health services are among the top issues for women living in New Brunswick, a recent survey suggests.

"If someone is not thriving because they're facing mental health challenges and they're unable to access support, then they may be unable to work, which is placing them in financial insecurity, which could also impact their housing, which impacts their vulnerability to violence," said Beth Lyons, executive director with the New Brunswick Women's Council, an independent advisory group.

She said the findings were from Resonate, a recent survey of women over the age of 19 in New Brunswick about their experiences, priorities, challenges and ideas.

The council also identified education, economic security and employment, and discrimination based on gender identity as top concerns for women living in New Brunswick.

"A lot of them bleed into one another and are mutually reinforcing and often have a compounding effect," she said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

We hope that all the parties in the province are going to look at this data and work with it. -Beth Lyons, New Brunswick Women's Council

She said women are frustrated about these issues because they have "a very real effect" on their daily lives.

More than 1,400 women responded to the survey and shared their personal experiences with the issues.

"We were really honoured they trusted the women's council to receive these stories, treat them with respect and share them so we can advance women's equality in the province."

Now the council is looking to do more public education about the survey results and share information about the findings.

Taking responsibility together

Lyons said she also wants people to work together on the particular issues that New Brunswick women are faced with.

The council's findings will allow it to prompt a potential legislative response, regulations and funding for non-profit groups.

"We hope that all the parties in the province are going to look at this data and work with it," she said.

New Brunswick has seen progress over the past four years, Lyons said, but she wants it to continue.

Beth Lyons, executive director of the New Brunswick Women's Council shares the results of a survey of women across the province to find which issues need to be addressed to improve their lives. 13:00

In September, the New Brunswick Women's Council held a forum that featured the leaders of all five major political parties in the provinces.

"That was another good indicator that folks recognized that women are voters in the province and also their concerns need to be taken seriously," she said.

"We hope to see that momentum carried forward into the next legislative session."