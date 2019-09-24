Worldwide women's motorcycle relay rolls through New Brunswick

A women's motorcycle relay that has made its way through 53 countries is scheduled to wrap up its Canadian leg in St. Stephen on Tuesday night.

About 30 participants in the Women Riders World Relay are expected to hand off the baton to the U.S. team of riders at the border to Calais, Maine, said New Brunswick organizer Catherine Lawrence.

"We're all real psyched up," Lawrence said during a telephone interview from Edmundston as she and the other women got ready to hit the road Tuesday morning, Day 210 of the event.

The relay, founded by Hayley Bell, 27, of the United Kingdom, is designed to raise awareness about women motorcyclists, said Lawrence.

"Sometimes we go in to buy bikes, to buy gear and we're not really taken seriously in the stores or in the businesses that cater to motorcyclists, so we're bringing attention that we're a really growing demographic," she said.

'Overlooked' market

"Going into motorcycle stores and seeing a lack of choice, combined with stereotypical pink and being told 'there just isn't the market for women,' highlighted to me just one small element of a much bigger picture around women in motorsports," Bell said on the event's website.

"I want to show the industry the force behind the market that is so blindly overlooked."

Bell also wants to "ignite a global sisterhood of inspirational women to promote courage, adventure, unity and passion for biking from all corners of the world," according to the website.

Nearly 20,000 women have participated in the relay so far since it began in February in Scotland and made its way across Europe, India and now Canada, said Lawrence, who is from Fredericton and took over guardianship of the baton from a Quebec woman on Monday night.

New Brunswick organizer Catherine Lawrence said the Women Riders World Relay provides a sisterhood. (CBC)

"The vibe is amazing," she said. "There's a lot of tears. A lot of women find it very emotional to have this opportunity to be part of a worldwide relay."

Lawrence, who started riding in her 50s and immediately got "crazy hooked," said meeting the other women of all shapes and sizes who share a common bond has been "exciting" and "empowering."

Catherine Lawrence is the New Brunswick organizer for the Women Riders World Relay. 9:53

The New Brunswick riders, who are divided into three groups with experienced riders in the lead and at the rear for safety, scheduled stops at the Hartland bridge, Wheels and Deals in Fredericton for a barbecue and then Eldridge's in Saint John, before arriving in St. Stephen.

"It's going to be wet and rainy so we'll drive a little slower," said Lawrence. "And if it's completely [a] downpour, we will pull over. But as long as it stays just a little normal rain, we'll continue on."

Weather permitting, there will be a bagpipe-led parade down Main Street to meet the women on the U.S. side, she said.

From St. Stephen, the relay is to travel throughout the United States, cross into Mexico, then into all the South American countries and Africa and end in the United Arab Emirates in January.