2 women found dead in vehicle near Shediac

Two women have been found dead in a vehicle on an unserviced road near Shediac, N.B.

The Shediac Fire Department responded to a call at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle with people inside that had gone off Riverside Promenade.

They found a car in the ditch when they arrived, according to Julien Boudreau, a captain with the fire department. Two women in the vehicle were unresponsive.

Firefighters provided care until Ambulance New Brunswick crews arrived, but the women were already dead, Boudreau said.

RCMP didn't release the names of the women to Radio-Canada, only saying they were a 35-year-old from Bouctouche and a 59-year-old from Notre-Dame.

Boudreau said the road that leads to some camps was covered with snow and had not been plowed recently.

RCMP say they don't believe the deaths are criminal in nature.