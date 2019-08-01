On one of the hottest days of summer in Fredericton, ​​​​​​Becca Langille-Watkins donned an outfit meant to keep her cool.

But on the bus to the Regent Mall with her five-year-old son, the bus driver told her she should cover up.

Langille-Watkins said the incident happened Wednesday evening, after the bus stopped to let people off at the Corbett Centre.

She and her son were the only passengers left on the bus when the driver approached.

Langille-Watkins was with her son Kurt when the incident occurred on a bus in the uptown. (Cassidy Chisholm/CBC)

"He sat behind me and said that my outfit made him uncomfortable and that next time I need to wear a shawl … and that he would tell the same thing to anybody, it wasn't just me," Langille-Watkins said Thursday.

"So I was just very uncomfortable. I didn't really know what to say."

This Fredericton woman was told by a bus driver her crop top and pants were inappropriate, and she should wear a shawl. 1:11

Langille-Watkins, 29, was wearing loose-fitting pants and a crocheted tank top that showed part of her midriff.

"It just felt really inappropriate because he should be watching the road, not worried about what I'm wearing," she said.

"It made me feel very embarrassed and felt like I was in the wrong, like I shouldn't wear this, and I don't need that. I don't need that in front of my son, especially."

Becca Langille-Watkins said she now feels uncomfortable taking the bus. (Cassidy Chisholm/CBC)

Despite telling Langille-Watkins what she was wearing was inappropriate, the driver also said he liked the outfit.

"He also, multiple times, complimented my outfit to the point that my son was saying, 'Oh, he really likes your outfit,'" she said.

Langille-Watkins said the driver claimed she was breaking Fredericton Transit's dress code and gave her a telephone number to discuss the matter with the city.

I don't need to be made to feel embarrassed about what I'm wearing, especially during a heat wave. - Becca Langille-Watkins

But when she called the next morning, she said she was told there isn't a dress code.

"They said they don't have a dress code as long as you're wearing a shirt," Langille-Watkins said.

"He said if you go in with just pants on, they would call the cops, like that's pretty much all they said, that there's no dress code as long as you're covered."

Mark Taylor, a spokesperson for the City of Fredericton, confirmed the city is investigating an interaction between a passenger and a bus driver.

"We are gathering information from the two parties involved and will address the situation in an appropriate manner," he said.

Asked if Fredericton Transit has a dress code, Taylor wouldn't say.

He also said the situation is a human resources matter, and the city had "nothing further to say."

Langille-Watkins is hoping Fredericton Transit will train drivers to speak appropriately to people.

"I would like all the drivers to have to undergo some kind of training saying: 'You can't say this to people, you have to be professional.'"

Langille-Watkins said she no longer feels comfortable taking the bus.

"I don't need to be made to feel embarrassed about what I'm wearing, especially during a heat wave."