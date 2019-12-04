Woman shot outside Moncton convenience store Monday night

Codiac RCMP say two people were shot in Moncton Monday night, but they don't yet know if the cases are connected.

They were first called to Mountain Road, where a woman was shot in front of a convenience store.

The shooting took place at 10:40 p.m. Monday evening.

"A firearm was discharged at a vehicle," said Sgt. Dan Poirier. "A female was struck and she brought herself to the hospital and was treated for her injuries."

Poirier said the woman's injuries were not life threatening.

A second person also presented themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds, but Poirier said the RCMP have not yet linked the two victims.

"The victim was not cooperating with police," said Poirier.