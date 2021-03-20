Woman injured in Moncton after logging truck, car collide

A 38-year-old woman has non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a car and a logging truck early Saturday in Moncton.

RCMP responded to the scene on Route 126 in the Lutes Mountain area at about 12:45 a.m.

Cpl. Kevin Glode said the collision occurred when the truck collided with the vehicle, which was driven by the woman.

"It was a car versus a moving logging truck," he said.

The woman was taken to hospital. RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.