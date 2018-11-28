Woman found dead after apartment fire breaks out in Moncton

A woman was found dead after an apartment building caught fire in Moncton early Wednesday morning.

Platoon Chief Robert Brine with the Moncton Fire Department, said the fire broke out around 7:15 a.m. at 110 Joyce Ave.

Brine said fire crews found "light haze smoke" coming from the second floor window when they arrived.

He said firefighters had to break down the door on the first floor of the apartment building. Once firefighters made it to the second floor, they had to get through another door.

"That was the room that was on fire," he said.

Brine said it took fire crews about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire and four apartment units were evacuated during the blaze.

Residents were allowed to return back to their homes about an hour later.

Brine said the apartment building suffered smoke damage and the room where the woman was found dead was destroyed by the fire.

Codiac RCMP, paramedics and 15 firefighters with the Moncton Fire Department responded to the fire.

Brine said investigators are still on site trying to determine the cause of the fire.