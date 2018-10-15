Skip to Main Content
78-year-old Riverview woman dies after head-on crash
New

78-year-old Riverview woman dies after head-on crash

A 78-year-old Riverview woman has died three weeks after a three-vehicle collision in Moncton, according to Codiac Regional RCMP.

The three-vehicle collision happened on Oct. 1

CBC News ·
A 78-year-old Riverview woman has died of injuries she sustained a three-vehicle crash on Oct. 1. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

A 78-year-old Riverview woman has died three weeks after a three-vehicle collision in Moncton, according to Codiac Regional RCMP.

The woman, who was not identified by police, died of injuries she sustained Oct. 1 when the vehicle in which she was travelling collided head-on with another vehicle on Berry Mills Road near the Wheeler Boulevard overpass. She remained in hospital where she died on Friday, said the RCMP.

A third vehicle was also struck.

Three other people, including an eight-year-old girl, were treated for injuries and released from hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us