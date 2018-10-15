78-year-old Riverview woman dies after head-on crash

A 78-year-old Riverview woman has died three weeks after a three-vehicle collision in Moncton, according to Codiac Regional RCMP.

The woman, who was not identified by police, died of injuries she sustained Oct. 1 when the vehicle in which she was travelling collided head-on with another vehicle on Berry Mills Road near the Wheeler Boulevard overpass. She remained in hospital where she died on Friday, said the RCMP.

A third vehicle was also struck.

Three other people, including an eight-year-old girl, were treated for injuries and released from hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.