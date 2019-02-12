41-year-old woman dies in head-on collision

A 41-year-old woman is dead after the SUV she was driving crossed the centre line and collided with another vehicle on Friday evening.

Members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP detachment were called to the scene around 11 p.m.

The head-on collision happened on Highway 380 in New Denmark, a rural community about 14 kilometres outside Grand Falls, New Brunswick, said RCMP in a news release.

The woman, who's from Blue Bell, an area about 6 kilometres outside of New Denmark, died at the scene. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, said RCMP in the release.