Woman, 32, dies in crash near Fredericton

A 32-year-old Beardsley woman has died in a single-vehicle crash in Geary, N.B., about 17 kilometres from Fredericton.

RCMP, Oromocto Fire and Ambulance N.B. responded to the crash on Broad Road at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

RCMP believe the woman lost control of the vehicle and it left the road and rolled.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

There were no other occupants of the vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation.