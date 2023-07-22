Content
Woman, 37, dead after head-on collision in Welsford

A 37-year-old Carters Point woman is dead after a head-on collision with a one-ton truck on Highway 7 in Welsford, N.B., early Friday.

Driver and passenger of 2nd vehicle were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries

A close-up picture of an RCMP badge.
RCMP said it appears the woman, who was the driver and sole occupant of a car, crossed the centre line and hit the truck head on. (CBC)

The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. AT, RCMP say.

Police say it appears the woman, who was the driver and sole occupant of a car, crossed the centre line and hit the truck head on.

The woman died of her injuries at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the truck were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A collision reconstructionist  with the RCMP is working to determine the cause of the crash and an autopsy will be performed to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

