Woman dead after ATV crash in Pennfield Parish area

A 33-year-old woman is dead after an ATV crash in the Pennfield Parish area west of Saint John.

The woman was the sole occupant of the ATV, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash that took place around 9 p.m. Saturday.

RCMP said the woman died at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is continuing, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the woman's exact cause of death.