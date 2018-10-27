Woman dead after mishap in Fredericton

A woman has died after an incident at the intersection of Hanwell Road and Prospect Street in Fredericton, according to a police news release.

The "accident with injuries" happened shortly after 3 p.m., according to police. They say the woman was initially taken to hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Police are still investigating. They have not said how many vehicles were involved or whether the victim was in a vehicle at the time of the incident.