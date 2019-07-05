Judge finds woman with COPD guilty of refusing breathalyzer

A New Brunswick woman who claimed lung problems prevented her from blowing into a roadside breathalyzer after being stopped by police for erratic driving has been found guilty.

Provincial Court Judge Marco Cloutier said he did not buy Connie McLean's story she was physically unable to summon the breath to provide a reading and fined her $1,500 for what was a first offence.

McLean was also barred from driving for one year.

"I am not left with a doubt as to the guilt of the accused," said Cloutier.

McLean, 65, was pulled over in March 2018 by RCMP Const. Mathieu Vachon near her home in Shannon, about 80 kilometres northeast of Saint John after her car appeared to be zigzagging down the road.

Vachon testified he could smell light alcohol on McLean's breath, which he surmised to be beer. He asked her to provide a roadside breath sample.

McLean complied but failed to blow enough air into the device to provide a reading, claiming she was unable. After nine failed attempts Vachon placed McLean under arrest and charged her with refusing to provide a breathalyzer sample.

Refusing to provide a sample is a criminal offence and carries the same penalty as failing a test.

However, McLean suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and claimed she had tried in good faith to provide a sample but could not blow forcefully enough into the breathalyzer to activate a reading.

She acknowledged having one beer the day she was pulled over but blamed her erratic driving on the snowy rural road she was travelling on, not on being impaired.

"Failure was intentional'

Cloutier said he accepted McLean does have a medical condition but doubted it was serious enough on the day she was pulled over to prevent her from blowing into a breathalyzer.

Cloutier noted evidence that showed McLean talked extensively with the officer in between failed attempts to provide a breath sample, with no signs of laboured breathing, and she never accessed a puffer she carries to deal with shortness of breath emergencies.

He said she also managed to collect her own belongings from her car after being informed it was being impounded, all evidence to him she would have been capable of providing a sample.

"Failure was intentional," said Cloutier. "She exaggerated her symptoms. I find that the accused was not credible."

McLean sat quietly as Cloutier read his verdict and told the judge she had nothing to say in advance of sentencing.

"It doesn't make any difference at this point your honour," she said.

Outside court McLean expressed concern about the loss of her driving privileges.

"I don't know what I'm going to do without a driver's licence for a year. I live a mile off the main, road and there's no one else on the road I live on."

Cloutier gave McLean until December to pay her fine or go to jail.