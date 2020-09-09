New Brunswick woman concerned about ballot secrecy at returning office

Rebecca Blaevoet says she is deeply concerned about ballot secrecy after voting in the provincial election in Woodstock on Tuesday.

Blaevoet, who is visually impaired, lives in the Carleton riding, and went to the returning office in Woodstock because she knew they had an electronic tabulation machine.

It gives people with disabilities the opportunity to vote independently and in secrecy.

"I asked to use the tabulation machine and they said, you know what, we've got this other piece of cardboard that you can put over the sheet of paper over the ballot, let's just use that cause that's easy. I said no I want to use the tabulation machine because I can vote independently." Blaevoet said.

Blaevoet says the machine wasn't set up, and it took about 15 minutes to get it ready.

"I was very happy it has a braille controller, the setting they had it on has audio and braille." she said.

But she soon became aware of a problem.

Elections New Brunswick says an electronic tabulation machine helps disabled people vote independently. (©Copyright-Keith Minchin-Faces of Fredericton)

"So I'm tabbing through the list of candidates with headphones and I realized there's only three candidates listed. In our riding there are six candidates, believe it or not, the usual five parties and something called KISS NB, but there's only three represented." Blaevoet said.

"I said I can't vote, the whole spate of candidates is not here."

She says only the Progressive Conservative, Liberal and KISS NB candidates were listed.

Blaevoet says the ballot was spoiled, but she was determined to vote.

"So then I had to go back to the cardboard template and the piece of paper so the little holes are over top of the place where you put your X and I just have to trust that it didn't shift or that I wasn't voting for the wrong party. So I filled in an X and I had to ask the staff member to tell me whether I put it in the right spot so it becomes a totally non-secret ballot." she said.

Blaevoet says she was shocked an oversight like this could occur.

Paul Harpelle, the director of communications for Elections New Brunswick, spoke to the staff at the returning office in Woodstock.

Paul Harpelle, spokesperson for Elections NB, says it will take a look at what happened and apologized to Blaevoet. (CBC News)

He says staff told him they were prepared for an audio vote, and the tabulation machine was ready for use.

But he says because of sanitary reasons due to COVID-19, a braille controller, and a headset with replaceable pads were still in a box.

Harpelle says it's unclear what happened.

"The ballot did show the existence of the six candidates but for some reason through the headphone that she's wearing, she claims that she only heard the three. Being that it's a secret vote and that's why she's wearing the headset, no one that was present there is able to say why the three names did not come through." he said.

Harpelle says Elections New Brunswick will take a look at what happened, and check the audio file prepared for that riding, to see if there was a technical glitch.

"The staff at that returning office were very devastated that the lady had to go to a braille ballot process instead of not using the audio vote and they were disappointed that she didn't have a chance to vote independently as she wanted to." he said.

Rebecca Blaevoet says it's important to have a complete list of candidates on the ballot in order to have a fair and democratic election.

Blaevoet says all the tabulation machines need to be checked, and Elections New Brunswick needs to make sure this hasn't happened to any other voters.