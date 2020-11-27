Woman charged with first-degree murder of Fredericton man back in court

The case of a Fredericton woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man found dead in Wilmot Park was adjourned Friday until the new year.

In the meantime, twenty-one-year-old Angela April Walsh is to undergo an independent psychological assessment to determine if she can be found criminally responsible for her actions.

Walsh, also known as Ali Morningstar, is charged in the death of 31-year-old Clark Ernest Green, whose body was found in the Fredericton park the morning of April 15.

She was arrested May 25, along with Zachery David Murphy, who is also charged with first-degree murder.

Walsh made a short court appearance via teleconference call from the New Brunswick Women's Correctional Centre in Miramichi, where she is being held.

A psychological report on Walsh has already been done by the Restigouche Hospital Centre, but her lawyer wants a separate independent report.

"We want this person to have the benefit of her full mental health history," TJ Burke told provincial court.

Crown prosecutor Rodney Jordan took no issue with the extension.

Walsh's case was already delayed once so the independent assessment could be done, but the psychiatrist assigned to Walsh, Dr. Julian Gojer, was working on the high-profile quadruple murder trial of Matthew Raymond.

Walsh's case will be back in court on Jan. 29, 2021.

She is also charged with theft from Walmart, breaching an undertaking, and fraud under $5,000. Proceedings of those charges have also been delayed until January.