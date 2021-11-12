Woman charged in fatal hit and run of cyclist in Saint John chooses jury trial

A 23-year old woman charged in the fatal hit and run of a cyclist earlier this year has elected to be tried by a judge and jury.

Shantel Raeburn was charged with failing to stop at an accident resulting in death and attempting to obstruct justice. A preliminary hearing has been set for May 30 and 31.

Shane James, 45, is facing the charge of attempting to obstruct justice. His case was adjourned without election until May 31.

Raeburn and James were not present in court on Friday morning.

They are both charged in relation to a collision on Crown Street on May 28, where a cyclist, Philip MacMillan, was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene. MacMillan died of his injuries on June 3.

Police conducted a search following the hit and run and located the driver the next day at 2 a.m.