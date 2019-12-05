Woman charged in connection with Fredericton homicide denied bail

The Moncton woman accused of assisting the man believed to have killed Candace Stevens was denied bail in Fredericton on Thursday.

Wendy Losier, 42, "must be remanded until she is dealt with by the court system," said Justice Judy Clendening of the Court of Queen's Bench.

Stevens's remains were found Oct. 27, 2018, in Upper Derby, near Miramichi.

Glendening's decision came after a show-cause hearing on Nov. 26.

Her reasons, and the arguments lawyers made at the hearing, cannot be published.

When the decision was read, Losier immediately teared up before being ushered out of the courtroom.

Losier is accused of assisting James Curtis, the man Fredericton police believe killed the 31-year-old Stevens, who was living in Fredericton at the time of her death.

Losier is charged with comforting or assisting Curtis on or about Oct. 26, 2018, for the purpose of enabling him to escape, knowing, according to the charge sheet, that he killed Stevens.

She is also accused of transporting Stevens's remains on Oct. 27.

At a hearing Thursday afternoon Losier waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Losier will be back in court in the new year.