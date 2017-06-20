Woman charged in connection with Fredericton homicide

A Fredericton woman has been charged with accessory to murder in connection with a shooting death in the city in May.

Katie Alyssa MacIntosh, 21, appeared in provincial court Wednesday morning by telephone and was charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the homicide of Justin Leigh Finnemore.

Two men have been arrested and are facing second-degree murder charges after the death of Finnemore. Kevin Mark Sexton, 36, of Oromocto and Timothy Robert Dunphy, 47, of Fredericton have both made initial appearances and remain in custody.

Fredericton Police Cst. Karla Forsythe submitted new information to the court alleging MacIntosh assisted Sexton in evading police between May 2 and July 10, knowing he had murdered Finnemore.

Finnemore died in the hospital on May 2 from injuries after being shot. The 29-year-old Fredericton man had been dropped off and left at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. The vehicle that dropped him off was soon tracked down and people were taken into custody.

Police have previously said they believe the victim was targeted.

MacIntosh remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.