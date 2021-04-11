Body of woman discovered on Navy Island
The body of a woman was discovered on Navy Island, near Saint Andrews, by a kayaker on Saturday. The woman's identity is unknown.
The body of a woman has been found by a kayaker on Navy Island, near Saint Andrews, N.B.
A news release from the RCMP says the body was discovered on Saturday at around 4 p.m along a rocky area in the water.
The St. George Fire Department and Saint Andrews Fire Department helped recover the body.
The woman has not been identified. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's identity and cause of death.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Extensive but unsuccessful searches were conducted in the Saint Andrews area in December to locate Wilma Montgomery, who was last seen in December.