22-year-old Elsipogtog First Nation woman dead, one man in custody

RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman from the Elsipogtog First Nation.

Police received a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. Saturday saying someone was dead outside a residence on Main Street in the first nation community, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

"When police arrived they found a 22-year-old woman from Elsipogtog First Nation deceased outside the residence," said Rogers-Marsh. "Her death is considered suspicious."

Police have a man in custody in connection with the death, but Rogers-Marsh said no charges have been laid and the investigation continues.

Police are not releasing the identity of the woman at this time.

Rogers-Marsh said the major crime unit is investigating, adding an autopsy will be held to confirm the exact cause of death.

In a Facebook post, the Elsipogtog First Nation Band said they have resources in place because of the "tragic event."

"There is a team at the community hall ready to receive those affected. We also ask that the professionals be given the time and space to do what it is they need to get done," said the Band in its statement.

It continued, "we also ask that community members talk with professionals set up to help with this situation, please refrain from adding any fuel to any rumors that may be floating around at this very sensitive time."

The statements ends with "prayers to Elsipogtog and its members."