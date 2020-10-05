Wolastoqey chiefs add forestry companies to title claim case

Wolastoqey chiefs in New Brunswick are shifting their land claim case to pursue the province's largest forestry companies in a bid to reclaim title to much of their traditional territory.

The chiefs have amended the legal claim they filed last year to add J.D. Irving Ltd. and its subsidiaries, Twin Rivers Paper, the A.V. Group, Acadian Timber and H.J. Crabbe and Sons.

They say the companies operate on about 20 per cent of the more than five million hectares the chiefs identify as Wolastoqey traditional lands in New Brunswick.

The change to the lawsuit puts the legal action on two tracks, seeking compensation from governments for the loss of some parts of the territory, but claiming ownership of the parts used by industry.

"Aboriginal title on the traditional lands ... does not seek to displace regular New Brunswickers from their homes and farms," the chiefs say in a news release.

But winning clear recognition of title for land used by industry would make the Wolastoqey landlords and give them final say in how the companies harvest wood there. They would also be able to receive some or all of the royalties that now go to government.

A ruling in favour of the Wolastoqey would allow forestry to continue, said the release, "as long as corporations had an agreement with the Nation over activities on their land."

N.B. Power is also named in the claim — the only non-forestry industry player identified. In the utility's case, the Wolastoqey could claim revenue from its generation and sales of electricity.

The new claim replaces the one filed last year. The new version keeps the federal and New Brunswick governments as defendants.

Last month, the Higgs government ordered government employees to stop making public land acknowledgements that the province sits on unsurrendered and unceded Indigenous territory.

At the time Attorney-General Ted Flemming said the acknowledgements might compromise the province's position in the land-claim case and implied that the Wolastoqey wanted to take back all of their traditional territory.

The claim is based on Peace and Friendship treaties signed by the Wolastoqey and the British Crown between 1725 and 1778.

The chiefs say those agreements did not provide for the surrender of any land.