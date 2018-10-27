St. John River watershed the focus of upcoming summit

Community groups, government, academics and others interested in the Wolastok St. John River watershed will gather for a summit Nov. 7 at the Ville Cooperative in Fredericton.

The groups will discuss the common challenges and opportunities within the 55,000-square-kilometre watershed, said Graeme Stewart-Robertson, executive director of ACAP Saint John, a community-based organization.

"There is some amazing work that takes place throughout the St. John River watershed," he said in an interview with Information Morning Saint John. "Not just in New Brunswick but in Quebec and Maine as well.

"This is truly a trans-boundary watershed."

Some of that work takes place in isolation. The summit gives everyone from foresters to fish harvesters to First Nations an opportunity to work together, share experiences and better understand the impact of what's going on in the river.

Historic spring flooding

"That type of action moving forward is going to be absolutely critical to us having safe, clean water here in New Brunswick," Stewart-Robertson said.

He said there has been a "renewed vigour" from stakeholders after this year's historic spring flooding. He said the need to address climate change impacts on the river will also be addressed.

Graeme Stewart-Robertson is the Executive Director of ACAP Saint John.

"This is going to be a really exciting thing," he said. "I don't mean to say it's going to be a dire summit.

"I encourage everyone to take an interest in the river, even if you can't make the summit, go spend time with the river, go down and take a moment to appreciate the river and be mindful of just how fortunate we are to have it."

With files from Information Morning Saint John