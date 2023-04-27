'No intention' of renaming St. John River to Wolastoq, cabinet minister says

New Brunswick's minister of Aboriginal Affairs says the province has 'no intention' to change the name of the St. John River to the Wolastoq.

It was a change First Nations chiefs had sought for years and one of the recommendations in a report by the systemic racism commissioner released last year.

On Wednesday, Green Party Leader David Coon asked Arlene Dunn, the Aboriginal affairs minister, about the idea during a committee meeting at the legislature.

"There's no intention of renaming the St. John River," Dunn responded. "It is crossing international boundaries, and it's not something that's gonna be on the government's radar in terms of making that change."

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn says the province has 'no intention' to rename the river. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

CBC has requested an interview with Dunn and Wolastoqey Nation about the province's decision.

Wolastoqey leaders have wanted the name restored to what they consider its original name, Wolastoq, meaning "beautiful and bountiful river," as a reconciliation step and a move to help revive their language.

The Wolastoqey say the river was renamed by French explorer Samuel de Champlain without their consultation.

The 673-kilometre-long waterway begins in Maine and forms part of the Canada-U.S. border. It flows south through the cities of Fredericton and Saint John, where it empties into the Bay of Fundy.

Wolastoqey leaders formally requested the province change it back to its traditional name in 2021.

St. Mary's First Nation Chief Allan Polchies Jr. has advocated restoring the traditional name of the river. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"Such a simple gesture would cause no inconvenience," St. Mary's First Nation Chief Allan Polchies Jr. told CBC News at the time.

"If everyone is actually serious about reconciliation, this is obviously the thing to do and obviously the time."

A slightly different version of the request was included as a recommendation in the final report last year by Manju Varma, New Brunswick's commissioner of systemic racism.

Varma recommended the river be renamed as the "Wolastoq Saint John," a recommendation Wolastoqey chiefs called "tone deaf."

After the report was released, Polchies said he wished the province would better consult Indigenous leaders and do more effective research before making recommendations on their behalf.

A spokesperson for the provincial government told CBC in December after the report was released that it would take time to consider the recommendation.

It's unclear what that consideration involved, and whether the province consulted anyone.

After Dunn's comments in the legislature Wednesday, Coon said he was "sad to hear" her answer.