Wolasoqey Nation leaders call premier's comments 'insensitive' and 'cruel'

Chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick have released a statement that calls the Province of New Brunswick "tone-deaf and condescending" regarding the fatal shooting of Chantel Moore in Edmundston last week.

Moore was killed shot by a police officer during a wellness check. Edmundston police allege Moore left her apartment with a knife and threatened the officer on a balcony.

Moore, a member of the Tla-o-qui-aht in B.C., had recently moved back to Edmundston, where she was born, to be with her mother and daughter.

"We said earlier this week that the provincial government was tone-deaf and condescending in its comments," the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick said in a statement Friday. "We hoped that this tone would cause them to choose their words more carefully.

"We were wrong."

The chiefs are angry about statements made by Premier Blaine Higgs in a media scrum Thursday, the same day Chantel Moore's family held a funeral ceremony for her in Edmundston.

Chantel Moore, 26, was shot dead by police in New Brunswick early Thursday morning during a wellness check. CBC has permission from Chantel Moore's family to use the photos included in this story. (Chantel Moore/Facebook)

"We have to do something differently to save lives and protect our police officers," Higgs told reporters. "We value the work they do, and we understand that they get in situations that are unique and we all wonder, why couldn't something else happen?"

"You could shoot differently, you could shoot in the leg. You could do something else if you had to shoot at all, but we're not in that situation. I've never been in that situation and I hope I never am."

Quebec's independent police investigation agency, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, is investigating the officer's actions. The agency says it could take months before its report is complete.

"All I want is to let this hearing be understood, let the facts be understood, and then let's deal with the bigger issue as it comes forward" Higgs said.

Premier Blaine Higgs said he was trying to discourage speculation about what happened and to encourage people to wait until the facts are known. (CBC)

The statement signed by six chiefs on Friday drew attention to Higgs's timing and suggested he didn't rise to the occasion properly.

"We are shocked that on the day of Chantel Moore's funeral, Premier Higgs did not offer a condolence," the chiefs said. "Instead, he stood before reporters and said that a viable alternative that tragic night would have been for police to shoot her in the leg.

"This is not only incredibly insensitive to the memory of Chantel Moore and to her family and friends. This is also a cruel comment to the Indigenous people all over New Brunswick and Canada who have experienced biased and unfair treatment from police and from our justice system."

When asked for his reaction later on Friday, Higgs defended his comments.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Jake Stewart told reporters he would support an inquiry into systemic racism. (Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press)

"I was pointing out that many New Brunswickers are speculating about what happened and how the situation could have been resolved differently, but that speculation can be harmful," Higgs said in a statement.

"We need to know the facts. That's why an independent investigation is ongoing, so that we can learn the facts about this particular situation.

"I continue to offer my condolences to Chantel Moore's family on this tragic loss."

Earlier in the week, the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick called on the province to review systemic bias in policing and the justice system.

Asked about the issue in the legislature, Higgs called it unfortunate when any life is lost but didn't commit to a review.

But Minister of Aboriginal Affairs Jake Stewart told reporters Wednesday afternoon he wanted a review to happen.

"I support the inquiry into systemic racism, I absolutely do," Stewart said.

Stewart said he would try to persuade his cabinet colleagues to agree to the idea.

Marches have been planned to honour Moore in Fredericton, Moncton and Edmundston on Saturday.