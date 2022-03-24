Winter storm and freezing rain warnings issued for N.B.

Another storm is on its way to New Brunswick, with snow in some northeastern areas and freezing rain for other parts of the province, Environment Canada said.

Southern and central parts of the province will see some light snow Thursday evening shift to ice pellets and then freezing rain overnight and into Friday morning.

"Freezing rain will then transition to rain later Friday morning before tapering off later in the day," Environment Canada said in a weather advisory.

Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings for northeastern New Brunswick and freezing rain warnings for southern parts of the province. (Environment Canada)

Northeastern areas of the province could see between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow and four to eight hours of freezing rain.

"Snow beginning Friday morning will become mixed with or change to ice pellets in the afternoon over most of northern New Brunswick before ending Friday night," Environment Canada said.

Some areas could see freezing rain continue into the late evening.

Roads may become slippery and hard to travel on because of a rapid build-up of snow.