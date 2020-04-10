N.B. on weather watch with another winter storm set to roll in

New Brunswickers are bracing for a challenging weekend as yet another winter storm is set to roll in on Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a storm warning for the entire province, calling for strong winds, heavy snowfall and power outages. The forecaster has also issued special warnings of elevated sea water levels along the eastern coast areas.

Snow and blowing snow will begin over southern New Brunswick Saturday morning, spreading to northern New Brunswick by Saturday afternoon, the weather agency said.

It warned of hazardous winter conditions, with 20 to 40 centimetres of snowfall in southern areas and 15 to 25 centimetres in northern regions, and winds gusting between 70 and 100 km/h.

Due to the impending winter storm forecasted for tomorrow, January 29, Saint John Transit will be cancelling bus service for Saturday, January 29. For details, visit <a href="https://t.co/04NxeXHxIp">https://t.co/04NxeXHxIp</a> <a href="https://t.co/u1rfqSXaLE">pic.twitter.com/u1rfqSXaLE</a> —@cityofsaintjohn

"Gusty northeasterly winds will accompany the snow, with the highest gusts of 90 to 100 km/h along coastal areas," it said, adding that "power and utility outages are likely."

Conditions are expected to improve Sunday morning.

Cancellations were already coming in on Friday afternoon. Air Canada cancelled flights to and from New Brunswick for Saturday.

In Saint John, all transit bus service has been cancelled for Saturday, and the City of Moncton asked residents to assist with snow clearing operations by not parking on the street during or immediately after the storm.

Downtown overnight parking was also prohibited as of Friday, the city said in a post on social media.

In Fredericton, residents were urged to prepare for outages and to stay off the roads.

"Gas up, get groceries, charge your phones, and perhaps re-evaluate travel plans for the weekend," the city said in a tweet.