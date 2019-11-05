Are you ready? New Brunswick to get its first taste of winter this week
New Brunswick's first winter storm of the season is expected to settle in across the province by the end of the week.
Rain and strong wind gusts are also expected to start Friday and move into the weekend
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire province.
"While it is too soon to provide specific details on precipitation, there is a good possibility of accumulating snow, heavy rain and strong winds," Environment Canada said in a statement.
The national weather agency said the storm will likely develop on Friday and continue throughout the weekend.
Ryan Snoddon, a CBC meteorologist, said there is still uncertainty around the upcoming storm.
"It's one we'll be tracking all week," he said.
