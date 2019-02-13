Winter storm could bring 30 cm of snow Thursday

A bout of nasty winter weather will pummel New Brunswick Thursday afternoon and evening, according to Environment Canada.

Between 20 to 30 cm of snow is expected to fall across most of the province.

Several regions are under a snowfall warning, including:

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Fredericton and Southern York County

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Grand Lake and Queens County

Kent County

Kouchibouguac National Park

Moncton and southeast New Brunswick

Mount Carleton - Renous Highway

Oromocto and Sunbury County

St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County

Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville Area

Sussex-Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

Woodstock and Carleton County

Snow will spread across the province Thursday afternoon, beginning in the southwest and shifting to the northeast.

Strong winds could cause blowing snow Thursday evening. The snow may change to ice pellets Thursday evening.

Environment Canada says people should consider postponing non-essential travel because visibility may become suddenly reduced and highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could become slippery and difficult to navigate.

Snow will turn to flurries Friday morning.

Don't put away your snow shovel just yet. You'll definitely need it for the messy winter weather coming Thursday afternoon and evening. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

In Fredericton, temperatures will fall to around -3 C Thursday afternoon. The windchill will make it feel like -10 C.

"We've been a little bit spoiled with our daytime highs feeling a little bit like spring, but it's still winter and this system tomorrow is definitely going to remind us of that," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Temperatures will reach a high of -1 C in Moncton on Thursday, but the wind chill will make it feel like - 14 C.

In Saint John, temperatures will reach a high of zero and the wind chill will make it feel like -11 C.

Rain and snowmelt could cause localized flooding in some areas, the City of Saint John said in a news release. Crews will be monitoring catch basins and drains on Thursday and Friday.

The city is also warning residents to prepare for deteriorating travel conditions and obey any barricades

Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County are under a wind warning. Strong easterly wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are expected across the area Thursday afternoon until Thursday evening. Over Grand Manan, wind gusts could reach 100 km/h.

High winds could snap tree branches and send loose objects flying through the air.

Other areas of the province, including the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst–Chaleur Region, Fundy National Park, Miramichi and area and Saint John and county remain under a special weather statement from Environment Canada.