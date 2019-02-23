'Significant snowfall' will sweep into province Sunday

"Significant snowfall" is expected in most of the province Sunday afternoon through early Monday, according to Environment Canada.

Weather warnings are in affect across the province for Sunday.

In the southern part of the province, 15-20 centimetres is expected. The northern regions of the province could see 20-30 centimetres.

Snow will start falling in western New Brunswick early Sunday afternoon and spread to the rest of the province by late afternoon. Reduced visibility and blowing snow is expected.

In the southern part of the province, the snow will change to ice pellets and rain Sunday evening.