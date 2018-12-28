A mix of snow and freezing rain is heading across New Brunswick

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for most of the province today.

The weather agency said a low pressure system will start out as snow over western New Brunswick Friday morning and travel east across the province throughout the day.

The system is expected to travel just north of the Maritimes on Saturday.

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and the Chaleur region, Campbellton and Restigouche County, the Saint John area, St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County, Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County on Friday.

In the Fundy region, about 10 cm of snow is expected and will be followed by 20 mm of rain.

"Travel conditions will be impacted this afternoon and this evening," the weather agency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in the Chaleur region, between 10 and 15 cm of snow is expected. Environment Canada says snowfall will start in the area around noon.

Snow turns to freezing rain

Snow will eventually change to freezing rain throughout the evening in southern parts of the province. Northern New Brunswick can expect freezing rain to last overnight.

Salt is not very effective after temperatures drop below minus ten degrees Celsius. So what are the alternatives? CBC New Brunswick's Maria Jose Burgos explains why beet juice might be a good choice. 2:26

"The freezing rain will then change to rain or drizzle as temperatures rise above the freezing mark overnight in the south, and towards Saturday morning in the north," Environment Canada said.

The weather agency is reminding motorists to adjust their driving to the road conditions, as surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots become icy.