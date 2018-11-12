Parts of New Brunswick could see more than 15 cm of snow Tuesday

'Tis the season to keep your shovels and rubber boots handy — Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for New Brunswick.

The weather agency said a low-pressure system is approaching from the southwest on Tuesday.

"Snow will develop ahead of the low across most areas of New Brunswick in the morning and then change to rain over the course of the afternoon or evening," said the statement.

Northwestern parts of the province could see more than 15 centimetres of snow throughout the day and the southern part of New Brunswick could see snow that will change over to rain.

"Additionally, another round of strong and gusty westerly winds and plunging temperatures are expected in the wake of this system on Wednesday," said Environment Canada.