Most schools closed, buses off the road as winter storm rolls into New Brunswick

Cancellations and closures are rolling in as a prolonged storm continues in New Brunswick.

All anglophone school districts and francophone districts in the south and northeast are closed. All University of Moncton and New Brunswick Community College campuses have also closed, as well as St. Thomas University. City offices for Moncton and Saint John also closed their doors.

Bus service in two cities was cancelled in advance of the winter storm that's expected to bring up to 50 centimetres of snow to the southern half of the province, and up to 30 centimetres to the north.

Travel is not recommended on the entirety of Route 1 and most of Route 2 — from Grand Falls to Moncton, according to the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The 8am radar picture will look similar to this throughout the day. <br>Snow at times heavy in NB & PEI. <br>Ice Pellets/Snow/Freezing Rain Fundy coast to Northumberland Shore.<br>Freezing Rain from the Valley to Halifax to Sydney<br>Rain in southwest NS & Atlantic coast.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/iEppqs23s9">pic.twitter.com/iEppqs23s9</a> —@ryansnoddon

Saint John Transit and Codiac Transpo announced buses won't be running at all on Friday as stormy weather is expected all day.

Codiac Transpo wrote in a post on its Facebook page that it would notify users via social media or its app if there are any delays on Saturday.

Several arrivals and departures at the airports in Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John were also cancelled, however, it wasn't clear whether they were weather related.

The storm began Thursday with rain, transitioning to ice pellets and wet snow in some areas.

As the system tracks north, wet snow is expected to change to fluffy snow. With winds gusting to 50 km/h, that's expected to create a greater chance of localized blowing snow.

The entire province will see heavy snow with snowfall rates of 3-5 cm per hour in some places. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Areas along the Fundy coast are most likely to see the snow continue to mix with ice pellets through the day on Friday and into Friday night, according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

He said most of the snowfall will taper off by Saturday morning.

In addition to the cancellation of bus service, the City of Moncton announced it is postponing Friday's waste collection until Saturday.

The city also announced that due to the impact of back-to-back snowstorms, it has activated its Emergency Command Centre to Level 1 monitoring.